Museum of Science and Industry offering free tours of German submarine U-505 on 75th anniversary of its capture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks 75 years since the U.S. Navy captured the U-505 German submarine, now on display at the Museum of Science and Industry.Chicago Captain Dan Gallery helped secure the capture on June 4, 1944, just two days before D-Day.The museum is holding a commemoration ceremony at 11-09 a.m., the exact time sonar first detected the U-505.The U-505 is the only German submarine captured by the U.S. during World War II and is one of four left in the world. The submarine was brought to the Museum of Science and Industry in 1954.The museum says a new exhibit features photographs and artifacts detailing the capture of the submarine and about the lives of both American and German sailors.There will be free tours of the submarine Tuesday, which is also a free day at the museum for Illinois residents.