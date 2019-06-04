Community & Events

Museum of Science and Industry offering free tours of German submarine U-505 on 75th anniversary of its capture

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday marks 75 years since the U.S. Navy captured the U-505 German submarine, now on display at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Chicago Captain Dan Gallery helped secure the capture on June 4, 1944, just two days before D-Day.

The museum is holding a commemoration ceremony at 11-09 a.m., the exact time sonar first detected the U-505.

The U-505 is the only German submarine captured by the U.S. during World War II and is one of four left in the world. The submarine was brought to the Museum of Science and Industry in 1954.

The museum says a new exhibit features photographs and artifacts detailing the capture of the submarine and about the lives of both American and German sailors.

There will be free tours of the submarine Tuesday, which is also a free day at the museum for Illinois residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagohyde parkmuseum of science and industryhistoryfree stuffworld war ii
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges
2 women shot at South Shore gas station
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
New 'Lion King' clip features Beyonce as Nala
LIVE | Trump, Theresa May hold joint news conference
Show More
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
U of Chicago librarian ends Holzhauer's Jeopardy streak
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes 1st heavyweight champion of Mexican descent
Raccoon takes wild ride on family's windshield
More TOP STORIES News