NAMIWalks Chicago 2020 goes virtual with same message: End stigma around mental health care

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's NAMIWalks event will look different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its goal remains the same.NAMIChicago has held the annual NAMIWalks event for a decade as a way for participants to make connections and raise money for mental wellness supports within the Chicago community.NAMIChicago CEO Alexa James joined ABC 7 Chicago Sunday to talk about this year's event.The goal of NAMIChicago's 2020 event is to create a movement to encourage connection and end the stigma around mental health care.Learn more about the event and donate atDonations will go toward supporting the NAMIChicago free helpline, which is fielding more calls than ever as a result of the increased stress and trauma of the pandemic; NAMIChicago's community education and support group programs; and NAMIChicago's advocacy work, James said.At noon on Saturday there will be a virtual event on the NAMIChicago page.Every registered participant who raises $100 or more will have an opportunity to pick up a NAMIWalks T-shirt for 2020.