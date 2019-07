EMBED >More News Videos After their money jar was stolen, some Naperville police officers showed up and gave a $170 donation.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- When life gives your lemons, two little girls made lemonade - all in the hopes of ending hunger.Some suburban cops have pitched in to help two girls who had money stolen from their charity lemonade stand.Naperville Police officers showed up to the stand and donated $170.This comes after some teens stole the money jar the girls were using, which only had $9 in it.The girls were raising money for Feeding AmericaAltogether they raised $350, including the donation from police.