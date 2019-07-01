Community & Events

50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

HOUSTON, Texas -- NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.



Friday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary


SEE MORE:

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

'Journey to Space' opens for summer at Space Center Houston

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonnasaastronautspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
Man shot near Oak Forest campgrounds
CPD officers will soon be required to notify OEMC after pointing a firearm
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
4th body recovered after boat crash in Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal
Body found in Des Plaines River in Joliet
Show More
Rockford seeks to help finance women's baseball museum
Texas woman refuses to pay for cake she ate while shopping
New Indiana laws take effect July 1
Discovery of man in wreckage 5 days after crash 'a miracle'
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
More TOP STORIES News