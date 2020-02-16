National Basketball Wives Association celebrates 'Unsung She-roes' during Chicago's All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Basketball Wives Association celebrated "Unsung She-roes" in Chicago this weekend.The association's third annual Women's Empowerment Summit featured influential women during this year's NBA All-Star Weekend.The speakers Saturday included actress Tia Mowry, Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. They were joined by NBA Chief Innovation Officer Amy Brooks, entrepreneur and philanthropist Jasmine Jordan, entrepreneur Elle Leonard, Beyond Meat's Beth Moskowitz and ESPN's Cari Champion.The National Basketball Wives Association also honored our ABC7 colleague Cheryl Burton for her extensive work as an anchor and reporter in the city.