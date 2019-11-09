2019 National Beard and Moustache Championships take over Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a sea of facial hair in Tinley Park!
The Remington Beard Boss National Beard and Moustache Championships is honoring the men and women sporting the most impressive facial hair.
Since 2010, the National Beard and Moustache Championships have highlighted some of the wildest and most precisely groomed facial hair in America. This year, they've proudly partnered with Remington Beard Boss to choose the best in show together.
A portion of the proceeds from this year's competition will benefit three charities: Oscar Mike Foundation, PAWS Tinley Park and Together We Cope.
Event: Remington Beard Boss National Beard and Moustache Championships
Date: November 9th, 2019
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Address: 350 Brewing's Insanity Factory 7144 W. 183rd St. Tinley Park, IL 60477
Admission: $10 to spectate, $30 to compete
For more information, visit www.nationalbeardchampionships.com.
