History behind National Boss's Day, connection to Deerfield

National Boss's Day is coming up on October 16, giving us a time to acknowledge those in the position.

The day of recognition was created in 1958 when Patricia Bays Haroski, a secretary at State Farm in Deerfield, Illinois, registered the holiday with the US Chamber of Commerce.

Haroski chose October 16th as the date, because it was her father's birthday. She was working for him at the time. In 1962, Illinois Governor Otto Kerner made the date official by proclamation.

The purpose of the holiday is for employees to show bosses appreciation for all the hard work and dedication they put into their jobs.
