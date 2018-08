National Dog Day taco brunch Sunday

In honor of National Dog Day, Pink Taco and the Anti-Cruelty Society have partnered to host a Doggy Brunch on Sunday. The two River North organizations wanted to celebrate man's best friend and shine a light on the thousands of animals in the city that are up for adoption.The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on the Pink Taco patio with a few adoptable dogs and information on how people can adopt from the shelter.During the brunch, Pink Taco will be providing dog mimosas, treats and giveaways. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from Fro-Mosa pitchers will go to Anti-Cruelty Society.Sunday, August 2611 am - 3 pm431 N. Wells, Chicago 60654Free (full brunch menu available for dining) https://anticruelty.org and http://www.pinktaco.com/locations/chicago/