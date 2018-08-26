COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Dog Day taco brunch Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

In honor of National Dog Day, Pink Taco and the Anti-Cruelty Society have partnered to host a Doggy Brunch on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In honor of National Dog Day, Pink Taco and the Anti-Cruelty Society have partnered to host a Doggy Brunch on Sunday. The two River North organizations wanted to celebrate man's best friend and shine a light on the thousands of animals in the city that are up for adoption.

The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on the Pink Taco patio with a few adoptable dogs and information on how people can adopt from the shelter.

During the brunch, Pink Taco will be providing dog mimosas, treats and giveaways. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from Fro-Mosa pitchers will go to Anti-Cruelty Society.

Pink Taco's Doggy Brunch for National Dog Day
Date: Sunday, August 26
Hours: 11 am - 3 pm
Address: 431 N. Wells, Chicago 60654
Admission: Free (full brunch menu available for dining)
For more information: https://anticruelty.org and http://www.pinktaco.com/locations/chicago/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspet adoptiondogdogstacoscatspetRiver NorthChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Chefs, mixologists come together for Chicago's Taste of the Nation
Newsviews: Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry
Organizers take plunge to show the Chicago River is safe for swimmers
Hundreds party at Joliet Prison Break-in
More Community & Events
Top Stories
6 children, 2 adults killed in Little Village fire
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower
Athletes bike, swim & run in humid Chicago triathlon
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Cubs take a swing at sweeping Reds
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Show More
Popular YouTuber 'McSkillet' killed in wrong-way crash
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
2 injured in wrong-way crash on I-57 in Posen
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Lakeview mural mistakenly removed two weeks after completion
More News