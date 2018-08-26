National Dog Day taco brunch Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --In honor of National Dog Day, Pink Taco and the Anti-Cruelty Society have partnered to host a Doggy Brunch on Sunday. The two River North organizations wanted to celebrate man's best friend and shine a light on the thousands of animals in the city that are up for adoption.
The Anti-Cruelty Society will be on the Pink Taco patio with a few adoptable dogs and information on how people can adopt from the shelter.
During the brunch, Pink Taco will be providing dog mimosas, treats and giveaways. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from Fro-Mosa pitchers will go to Anti-Cruelty Society.
Pink Taco's Doggy Brunch for National Dog Day
Date: Sunday, August 26
Hours: 11 am - 3 pm
Address: 431 N. Wells, Chicago 60654
Admission: Free (full brunch menu available for dining)
For more information: https://anticruelty.org and http://www.pinktaco.com/locations/chicago/