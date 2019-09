National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated Sunday, September 15- Tuesday, October 15 in the United States.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month!It's the time of the year to pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have influenced American culture.Celebratory events kicked off in Chicago Saturday with the second annual Latina Expo. It's the largest event of its kind in the Midwest.The expo will feature local and national speakers as well as Latin music and cuisine.The expo continues 10:00 a.m. Sunday at Block 37 on State Street.