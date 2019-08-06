National Night Out events aim to bring together police, community after Chicago weekend violence

The events are intended to help build relationships and promote community partnerships in an effort to make neighborhoods across the country safer.
Seven people were shot and killed and another 52 were injured by gunfire this past weekend.
"The purpose is for police departments to give back to the community, so today this is all Englewood," said Sergeant E. Dixon, Chicago Police 7th District Community Policing.
The Englewood event features performances, free haircuts and plenty of other activities to keep young ones busy.
"Let them see that police have another side, because usually when people call police it's because there is trauma or they need help," Dixon said.
The National Night Out events are among the ongoing efforts in Chicago to improve relations between police and communities, and for the first time, young people have been asked to be part of the solution as the Youth District Advisory Council.
The Junior Liaison Organizers in the 7th District are working to keep kids focused on their future.
"I want to be part of the change, so they aren't afraid to play in the park," said Andrea Hernandez, Junior Liaison Organizer.
The organizers are well aware of the violence affecting the city, especially Chicago's youth. Two years ago, Itzury Cano's brother was a victim of gun violence.
"When that happened I knew I wanted to do something good for my community, and this is the way to do it," Cano said.
The 15th District and community partners, like BUILD, are holding a 12-year-old baseball championship game starting at 6 p.m. They'll also be holding a job fair and will have food and beverages for anyone who wants to join.
The commander of the 15th District said it's really about bridging the gap in the communities between the people that live there and the police, and their community partners
"Tonight is a night where we show these children that we care about their future because their future is going to depend on all of our future," said Chicago Police Commander Ernest Cato. "We have to start thinking about taking care of these kids providing resources that they need."
"There are stories of hope, there are stories of young people whose lives are changed, there's stories of community coming together, so when you change the narrative people in their community feel different about their neighborhood," said Adam Alonso, CEO of BUILD's street gang intervention program.
Dozens of events are planned Tuesday night in several Chicago neighborhoods and in the suburbs.
In Chicago events will take place at:
- Washington Park, 5101 South St. Lawrence Avenue, from 2-7:30 p.m.,
- Hamilton Park, 513 West 72nd Street, from 3-7 p.m.
- 10th CPD District, 3315 West Ogden Avenue, 5-8 p.m.
- Kells Park, 3201 West Chicago Avenue, 5 p.m.,
- United Center Parking Lot C, 5-8 p.m.
- Holstein Park, 2200 North Oakley Avenue, 5-8 p.m.
- Moore Park, 5055 West Adams Street, 5-8 p.m.
- 24th CPD District, 6464 North Clark Street, 6-8 p.m.
Aurora will hold events throughout each of its 10 wards. For a list of locations, click here.
The Rolling Meadows Park District, 3705 Pheasant Drive, will host a National Night Out event from 5-9:30 p.m. The event will feature skydivers, stilt walking and the Chicago Bears mascot Staley.
The Romeoville Police Station, 1050 West Romeo Road, will host a superhero-themed event from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Festivities in Orland Park will begin at 12 p.m. with a free lunch for seniors at the Orland Park Civics Center, 14750 South Ravinia Avenue, The Night Out festivities at the Village Center, 14700 South Ravinia Avenue, then run from 5-9 p.m.