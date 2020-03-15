navy pier

Navy Pier, 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck temporarily close due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Chicago landmarks have decided to close their doors while health and state officials deal with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.

Navy Pier announced it will close starting Monday to help keep the public safe from further spreading of the virus.

According to the release, out of consideration and an abundance of precaution, Navy Pier will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.

City officials announced Saturday, that the iconic Cloud Gate, also known as the "Bean" will be also closed through April 12.

The 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck also announced Sunday it will temporarily close starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15th.

According to the release, 360 CHICAGO officials will remain in close communication with city, state and national leaders to determine a plan to reopen.

Guests who would like a refund for pre-purchased admission ticket should email GroupSales@360Chicago.com and through social media channels @360Chicago as needed.

In addition to the "Bean," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have closed the Chicago Cultural Center, Clarke House Museum and exhibitions at Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Historic Water Tower.

The Maxwell Street Market has also been cancelled.
