Navy Pier temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Chicago landmarks have decided to close their doors while health and state officials deal with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.
Navy Pier announced it will close starting Monday to help keep the public safe from further spreading of the virus.
According to the release, out of consideration and an abundance of precaution, Navy Pier will be closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3.
City officials announced Saturday, that the iconic Cloud Gate, also known as the "Bean" will be also closed through April 12.
In addition to the "Bean," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have closed the Chicago Cultural Center, Clarke House Museum and exhibitions at Expo 72 and the City Gallery in the Historic Water Tower.
The Maxwell Street Market has also been cancelled.
