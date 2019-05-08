Community & Events

Nearly 15K Illinois students earn tickets to WE Day through volunteer efforts

Nearly 15,000 students and educators from more than 500 schools in Illinois are packed All State Arena Wednesday for WE Day.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Nearly 15,000 students and educators from more than 500 schools in Illinois packed All State Arena Wednesday for WE Day.

We Day celebrates young people who are taking action on pressing social issues.

It takes place at cities across the US, Canada, the Caribbean and the United Kingdom. The event features a wide variety of speakers and performers.

Students worked hard to get their tickets here by volunteering in their communities. The event celebrates their service and inspires them to keep working to make the world a better place for everyone.

Some of the participants this year include former NBA player Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Entertainers from a variety of fields including from entertainment, politics to business.
