10th annual Neighborhood Toy Store Day kicks off holiday season Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, Saturday is Neighborhood Toy Store Day.

This year, November 9 marks the annual celebration in which independent toy shops kick off the holiday season with special events to introduce consumers to the benefits of shopping local.

The events include child-friendly activities such as face painting, craft projects, live performances and, in many toy stores, a charitable component to give back to their local communities.

Several stores throughout the Chicago area will offer special discounts Saturday.

The Best Toys for Kids Award honors the new and improved toys that promote open-ended or creative play, incorporate innovative design features and maintain exceptional safety standards.

See the list of this year's winners and past winners at besttoys.astratoy.org.
