Neighbors turn chair into eccentric Christmas art after complaints

NEWTON, N.H. --An old chair is getting an unusual new life in Newton, New Hampshire.
Months ago, the chair's owner Melissa Howard left it out by her curb hoping somebody would take it away, Howard told WMUR.
At first, one neighbor complained about the chair on Facebook, but other neighbors soon started decorating it to make a Christmas-themed lawn ornament.
Now Howard finds a new adornment every day.
She said the negative Facebook post ending up bringing people together. Even the woman who complained now finds it funny.
But Melissa is not keeping the chair too much longer. She said after the holidays are over, it will finally go to the dump.