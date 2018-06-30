COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New Belgium's Tour de Fat bringing beer, live music to Humboldt Park

(WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's a day of live music, bikes, and beer in Humboldt Park Saturday.

New Belgium Brewery's annual "Tour de Fat" is an event that's really like none other.

Sam Sawyer from New Belgium Brewing joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.

Event Schedule:

10:00 a.m. - Bike parade registration (Humboldt Park Boat House Parking Lot)

11:00 a.m. - Bike parade begins

12:00 p.m. - Humboldt Park doors open

12:00 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. - Live entertainment and revelry

3:45 p.m. - Headline act (Best Coast)

5:00 p.m. - Show conclusion

Address: Humboldt Park (1440 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago, IL 60622)

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets will be available at the event's box office

Admission - $15 (children 12 & under are free). All ages welcome, alcohol served to 21+ only

Link: newbelgium.com/tourdefat
