New Belgium's Tour de Fat bringing beer, live music to Humboldt Park

It's a day of live music, bikes, and beer in Humboldt Park Saturday.New Belgium Brewery's annual "Tour de Fat" is an event that's really like none other.Sam Sawyer from New Belgium Brewing joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.Event Schedule:10:00 a.m. - Bike parade registration (Humboldt Park Boat House Parking Lot)11:00 a.m. - Bike parade begins12:00 p.m. - Humboldt Park doors open12:00 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. - Live entertainment and revelry3:45 p.m. - Headline act (Best Coast)5:00 p.m. - Show conclusionAddress: Humboldt Park (1440 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago, IL 60622)Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets will be available at the event's box officeAdmission - $15 (children 12 & under are free). All ages welcome, alcohol served to 21+ onlyLink: newbelgium.com/tourdefat