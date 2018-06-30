New Belgium's Tour de Fat bringing beer, live music to Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --It's a day of live music, bikes, and beer in Humboldt Park Saturday.
New Belgium Brewery's annual "Tour de Fat" is an event that's really like none other.
Sam Sawyer from New Belgium Brewing joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the event.
Event Schedule:
10:00 a.m. - Bike parade registration (Humboldt Park Boat House Parking Lot)
11:00 a.m. - Bike parade begins
12:00 p.m. - Humboldt Park doors open
12:00 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. - Live entertainment and revelry
3:45 p.m. - Headline act (Best Coast)
5:00 p.m. - Show conclusion
Address: Humboldt Park (1440 N. Sacramento Ave., Chicago, IL 60622)
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Tickets will be available at the event's box office
Admission - $15 (children 12 & under are free). All ages welcome, alcohol served to 21+ only
Link: newbelgium.com/tourdefat