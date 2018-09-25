ART

New Fulton Market neighborhood sculpture spotlights children as the hope for a peaceful world

EMBED </>More Videos

Artist Jeffrey Breslow installs 'Play for Peace' at 1015 W. Fulton Market, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new and colorful art installation in Chicago's Fulton Market neighborhood may put a spotlight on children, but it's meant to serve as a reminder for adults.

"Grownups please, let's learn to try to get along as children," said artist Jeffrey Breslow. "Then, when we grow up this world will be filled with peace, harmony and love," Breslow adds.

Breslow is a Chicago artist who created and installed the new sculpture entitled "Play for Peace" along the curb at 1015 W. Fulton Market. It now stands in front of his gallery and across the street from Google.

The 13 foot by 12 foot metal sculpture features nine colorful life-size silhouettes of kids at play. The children symbolize hope for a peaceful world.

It's the second in a series for Breslow who introduced the sculpture at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids, Michigan in September 2017.

This is Breslow's second career. He started out as leading toy designer. He has lived and worked as a sculptor in the Fulton Market neighborhood for more than 10 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssculptureartChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART
Puerto Rican Arts Alliance celebrates 20 years
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
'Folded Map' project puts Chicago's inequalities on display
Second annual Destinos Festival kicks off September 20
More art
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
HopCat celebrates Hoptoberfest in Lincoln Park
Ultimate tug-of-war challenge: Plane Pull
Talking trees explore luminaries' Illinois roots
Canines on the catwalk
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
WATCH LIVE: Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Man fatally shot after chasing down car that hit cyclist on South Side
Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Today is National Voter Registration Day
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
Teacher fired over school's 'no zeros' grading policy
6 Riverside ATM robbery suspects arrested after crash
Trump boasts of America's might, draws laughs, headshakes at UN
More News