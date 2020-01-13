chicago fire department

New class of 140 first responders to graduate at CFD ceremony at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday, Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Richard C. Ford II will commemorate 140 Firefighter EMTs and Fire Paramedics who are graduating from the Fire Academy in a ceremony at Navy Pier.

The graduation class includes 33 military veterans, 20 former Chicago Police Officers and 11 former graduates of Chicago Public Schools, the mayor's office said.

The 110 new Firefighters are 44% minority, with 32% who identify as Hispanic, 8% as African-American and 2% as Asian-American.

In addition, the graduation ceremony will also recognize 30 new paramedics who will begin their district assignments with CFD Emergency Medical Services this month, the mayor's office said.

All candidates graduating completed a rigorous six-month training course at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy that includes courses for certification as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and Illinois Firefighter or Fire Paramedic.

Training includes not only basic firefighting skills, but also operation in confined space and specific rescue techniques for search, rescue and extrication as well as coordinating medical services with hospitals, mental health clinicians and dispatchers.
