New dinosaur in town as 'Maximo' arrives at the Field Museum

"Maximo" is coming to the Field Museum in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Maximo" is coming to the Field Museum in Chicago. That's the name of the new titanosaur skeleton cast that's replacing SUE in the museum's main hall.

The "Maximo" exhibit is scheduled for an official debut on June 1, but you can catch workers installing the skeleton replica May 23 - 25.

SUE, the massive tyrannosaurus rex that's held court in the Field Museum's main hall since May 2000, is moving on up to a new private suite on the second floor of the museum. The fossil will be back on display in 2019.
