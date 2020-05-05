CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is partnering with faith and community based leaders around city for new food distributions on the south and west sides.
The goal is to expand food access to African American and Latino communities hit hard by COVID-19 and food insecurity.
Truckloads of food are being delivered to outdoor pop-up food pantries.
Under the new distribution plan, April Teach of the New Life Centers for Chicagoland in Brighton Park said they will go from feeding 100 families to 2,000 families every Friday.
"We're giving them a big box of produce of just mixed stuff like onions and potatoes, and carrots and all the fresh stuff," said Teach.
The distributions are open to anyone but are intended for people in need from each neighborhood.
For a list of future distribution sites click here.
Coronavirus Chicago: Greater Chicago Food Depository, faith-based organizations hold pop-up food pantries on south, west sides
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News