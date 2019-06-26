taste of chicago

New 'Community Eats' program from Taste of Chicago brings lunch to local non-profits

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new program from the Taste of Chicago gives nine vendors a stipend of $800 to host a meal for the non-profit of their choice.

As part of the "Community Eats" program, hundreds of shrimp, fish and chips, and more were fried up and served out to staff of the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center on Wednesday.

"We love the people of Chicago so for us, this is part of a dream come true," said Lee Griffin, of Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp.

The meals are meant to draw attention to the organizations that are helping people in Chicago that need it the most. Organizers from the Taste say they want giving back to be part of their program moving forward.

For John and Lee Griffin of Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp, the work at the Chicago Children's Advocacy Center had to be recognized.

"Giving something unexpected to somebody that's giving of their time and energy to help other people," John Griffin said. "It's nice to surprise them with something."

Advocates at the center work to help families in crisis every day.

"We collectively, together, make sure that every single child affected by sexual abuse gets a trauma-informed investigation and all the support and healing services they need to survive this horrible experience," said Chicago Children's Advocacy Center Executive Director Char Rivette.

And a lunch to say "thanks" goes a long way.

"So the fact that they came out here in our parking lot giving us this wonderful free lunch really means the world to us," she said.
