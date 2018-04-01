NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Gilda's Club Chicago

Mark Rivera
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a cancer diagnosis, patients and their families have doctors to attend to their medical needs.

But for support and understanding about what they're going through, many turn to Gilda's Club Chicago, named after comedian Gilda Radner.

Laura Jane Hyde, the CEO of Gilda's Club Chicago, and Caroline Weidman, a cancer survivor, stopped by ABC7 to talk about Weidman's prize-winning essay about cancer and how it's shaped her life for the Gilda's Club "It's Always Something Contest.'"

For more information on Gilda's Club Chicago visit: www.gildasclubchicago.org

