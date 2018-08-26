Newsviews: Loaves and Fishes Community Pantry

But over the years, more services were added and the name changed. Today, Loaves and Fishes Community Services has a mission to end hunger and transform lives.
The staff and volunteers work to do so by not only helping people as they face food insecurity.
Loaves and Fishes also offers computer training, a health clinic, job search assistance and more.
Talking about their work, who is eligible for help and the need in DuPage County are CEO Mike Havala and Nancy Wiersum the Vice President of Advancement for Loaves and Fishes Community Services.
For more information, visit www.loaves-fishes.org.