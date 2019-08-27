national day

Advocate Children's Hospitals celebrate National Beach Day with summer-themed event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Beach Day might not be until Friday, but the sun was still shining in at some Chicago area hospitals.

Infants in the neonatal intensive care units (NICU) at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn and Park Ridge celebrated early by dressing in festive summer outfits.

Hospital personnel helped parents dress up their little ones and decorated their cribs with everything you need for the beach, from beach balls, rubber dusk and flowers. There was a hula girl, a mermaid and even two twins floating in inner tubes.

The event was an occasion for families to get creative and experience a bit of normalcy and joy in an otherwise stressful environment. Some of the babies were just a few days old, while others have been in the unit for more than four months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoak lawnpark ridgebeachessummerbabieshospitalnational dayhospitals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NATIONAL DAY
What you need to know before celebrating National Tequila Day
National Rat Catcher's Day
Authentic French bakery Maison Marcel hosting Bastille Day Special
Celebrating National Corn on the Cob Day with Don Elote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Possible serial rapist has South Side residents on alert after 4 women attacked
Man critically injured in Edgewater attempted robbery
Woman who played dead while family was killed to take stand
The US is throwing away at least 3,500 donated kidneys every year, study finds
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Kim Foxx announces Code for America partnership to expunge marijuana convictions
Boy, 14, seen running from burning vehicle with hair on fire in Bronzeville
Show More
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Businessman stirs condo controversy in Lakeview by buying 17 units
Woman sentenced to 12 years in 'dark web' murder-for-hire plot
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man
California Assembly OKs medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
More TOP STORIES News