Chicago-based grassroots outreach Street Samaritans to host 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based nonprofit organization is striving to provide human connection and grassroots outreach to those less fortunate living without shelter and means to thrive.
Street Samaritans is a social community of volunteers who connect communities through charitable giving, raising awareness of the realities of homelessness and serving those in need.
On Saturday, November 23, Street Samaritans will host their 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala to raise funds for Chicago's Homeless.
Street Samaritans Vice President Melanie Fernando joined ABC7 to talk about the organization's upcoming gala.
Name of event: 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala
Date: Saturday, November 23
Hours: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Address: TAO Nightclub, 632 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $190
Deadline to register: 11/21 or when sold out
To purchase tickets, click here.
To learn more about Street Samaritans, visit www.streetsamaritans.org.
