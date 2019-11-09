Community & Events

Chicago-based grassroots outreach Street Samaritans to host 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-based nonprofit organization is striving to provide human connection and grassroots outreach to those less fortunate living without shelter and means to thrive.

Street Samaritans is a social community of volunteers who connect communities through charitable giving, raising awareness of the realities of homelessness and serving those in need.

On Saturday, November 23, Street Samaritans will host their 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala to raise funds for Chicago's Homeless.

Street Samaritans Vice President Melanie Fernando joined ABC7 to talk about the organization's upcoming gala.

Name of event: 2nd Annual Open Hearts Gala
Date: Saturday, November 23
Hours: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Address: TAO Nightclub, 632 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $190
Deadline to register: 11/21 or when sold out

To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about Street Samaritans, visit www.streetsamaritans.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in I-55 crash; OB lanes shut down near LaGrange
Police question story of uncle killed by man sexually assaulting niece
District officials address racist letters mailed to Evanston schools
Man found dead in alley with neck slashed
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
Southwest, American Airlines delay return of Boeing 737 Max
Chicago high school cross country runners to compete in state meet
Show More
Weekend Watch: Illinois' population change
Val's Halla Records closing after 47-year run in Oak Park
'Goodness and humor' celebrated as 'Sesame Street' turns 50
St. Thecla Catholic School to close, merge with other schools, churches on NW Side
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
More TOP STORIES News