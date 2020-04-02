GiveInKindMeals Facebook page started by three North Shore women aims to feed healthcare workers and help local restaurant

NORTH SHORE, Illinois (WLS) -- Three north shore residents have band together to create a Facebook hub that lends a hand to healthcare workers and local restaurants called GiveInKindMeals for COVID-19 Healthcare Workers."We give breakfast, lunch, dinner and depending on the institution even some different snacks depending on when their shifts break," said Rachel Brown, one of the founders of the Facebook group.In just the nine days the Facebook group has been up- Brown, along with Irena Persky and Masha Chepov, have welcomed over two-thousand members. So far, they've helped feed over 10 hospitals.The women have been working closely with the Give In Kind website that makes it easier for others to connect and do good."Pull up a page for each of the hospitals and that page includes all of the specifics instructions so where they would want the meal delivered, how many people should be fed, the times the food should be delivered," said Brown.Its also helped local restaurant stay busy."This is a time when our entire community is hurting and especially our restaurant and especially those who are traditionally dine in restaurants because they can't serve their clientele right now," said Chepov.The women said that their goal was to provide a platform to support the community and have a way for people to show kindness to healthcare provides while helping out local restaurants, too.