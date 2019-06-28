North Side gears up for Chicago Pride Parade Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's annual pride parade is Sunday and will reflect on the last 50 years."It makes me more aware of my community, the struggles we went through and the struggles we're still going through," said Dante Hall, resident.The 50-year touchstone of this year's parade refers to 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City. The subsequent uprising was a catalyst for the modern pride and LGBTQ equality movements, a transformative historical moment still present today. It imbues the parade with so much meaning."For me, it was like a coming-of-age type thing," Hall said. "When I went to Pride, I felt an embrace of being who I can be as myself in a safe community, a safe environment."Friday the rainbow flags went up along Halsted Street. The streets themselves are painted, the rainbow of colors reflecting the mood of the neighborhood."Everyone is so happy," said Andrea Fogarty, who will be attending her second pride parade. "And I think that's the unique thing about the pride parade and festival. Everyone is just there to be loving and fun. You just want to be together and around people. We love it."Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's first openly gay mayor, serves as this year's grand marshal. About 1 million people are expected to attend, and folks are encourage to take public transportation to the event.Whether it's their first parade or they've attended year after year, the pride parade is special, and very personal, for so many."I live in Ohio now but I'm back for the weekend, so I can't wait to actually experience it for the first time. I hear it's just a big celebration of love and excitement," said Grace Grannan."This is the one time where there is an area for us be in one place and not be judged," said Cat D."What Pride means to me is self-love and respect. And everyone coming together as a whole," said Kevin Emanuel.