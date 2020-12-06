feed the love

Jeeps on the Run hosts 8th Annual Toys for Tots drive in Fox Lake, Waukegan

By Alexis McAdams
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of decorated Jeeps drove from Fox Lake to Waukegan with a big toy donation for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots on Sunday.

Jeeps on the Run has donated to Toys for Tots for the last seven years.

Ray Scarpelli Jr. with Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ray Chevrolet and Jeeps on the Run President Mike Missak both helped to organize Sunday's event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Lake County parade looked different than in years past.
"We know this year will be different compared to any other event in the past. We however can't let a few changes stop us from helping our community," the group said in the Facebook event.

Each Jeep needed to register online before Sunday's event, however all Jeeps were welcome to participate with a minimum donation.

And hundreds turned out with thousands of toys for kids in need.

"We are looking at 600-plus Jeeps, filled to the brim with toys," Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Thomas Chevalier said.

Organizers said they have donated more than $600,000 in toys to kids in Lake County over the years.

"We are going to be on par to meet or exceed what we have done in the past seven years," Missak said.

Bag after bag of toys were packed into the Marine Corps vans, and the donations stay local.

"This event was great timing, and look at the turnout," Scarpelli said. "It is fantastic, great year to collect the toys for the Toys for Tots."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many toy drives were canceled. This year, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots team said the need is greater than ever.

"We have seen the influx of toy requests from families for those who are less fortunate and from the events being canceled," Chevalier said. "We lost 75% of our events."

But, the group, masked up and ready for the delivery, were still bringing the holiday spirit Sunday.

"The joy you get from it is another level. We all get excited to give gifts to our own kids, but for someone who needs it, it hits home and makes you thankful for what you do have," Chevalier said.

The toys were taken to a warehouse to be sorted and delivered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswaukeganfox lakelake countytoys for totscharityholidaycarchristmasfeed the lovedonationstoyscharities
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEED THE LOVE
Feed the Love
Northern Illinois Food Bank volunteer says helping those in need more important than never
Bronzeville food pantry feeds neighbors in need
Feed the Love: ABC 7 Chicago, Disney kick off Giving Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$34K reward offered in shooting death of retired Chicago firefighter
IL reports 7,598 new COVID-19 cases, 76 deaths reported
Wife of Chicago 911 dispatcher who died of COVID-19 also dies from virus
MLB sues insurance companies, cites billions in virus losses
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
Bears lose to Lions in Chicago
Show More
2 charged in multiple carjackings, Chicago police say
IL Republican Party chairman Tim Schneider resigning
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Police investigate woman killed in North Chicago shooting
$1K reward offered in murder of teen shot dead while intervening in Gage Park beating
More TOP STORIES News