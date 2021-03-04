EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of Northwestern University students will partake in a virtual dance marathon that will go on for nearly 30 hours starting Thursday night at 7 p.m.
The annual dance marathon raises money for a local charity and others can partake in the event as well. This year, one of the beneficiary is Compass to Care, a foundation that supports families who have a child with cancer through assistance. The other is the Evanston Community Foundation, a charity that works to strengthen Evanston and surrounding areas.
A large tent is normally set up for the dance party, but the 47th annual event will be virtual, much like last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A lot of stuff is different this year. To make it safe for all of our dancers involved, we transitioned to a more event-based dance marathon," said Lindsey Lubowitz, NU Dance Marathon marketing and co-chair. "We split it over three days, starting tonight at 7 p.m. Tonight, we will kick off speakers, we also have a trivia event. Friday night will be more of the traditional DM things that we have. And then Saturday will be our last, final sprint. We're trying to raise $30,000 in 10 hours."
Those interested in donating can visit fundraise.nudm.org/nudm2021, and those interested in buying tickets to the event can visit go.nudm.org/tickets.
Northwestern University students participate in virtual dance marathon for charity fundraiser
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News