obama foundation

Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle in Chicago to reveal plans for Presidential Center

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama are back in Chicago this week for their third annual "Obama Foundation Summit".

The two-day event kicks off at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The summit will feature civil rights activists and celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, legendary singer Mavis Staples as well as Chicago artist, Theaster Gates.
This year's event will also showcase a 3-D version of the Obama Presidential Center, including a look at the proposed landscape of Jackson Park's historic Women's Garden.

Hundred of participants will meet amid the cultural inspiration and technical innovation to see the updated plans for center.

"Imagine Chicago as the hub, the global hub, where there is a network of people who want to make their communities better," said David Simas, Obama Foundation CEO.

WATCH: Obama Foundation releases renderings of the Obama Presidential Center

EMBED More News Videos

The two-day event kicks off Monday at Illinois Institute of Technology in Bronzeville on the South side and will feature civil rights activists and celebrities.



The park will be restored with plantings, pathways, and new seating as well as plans for a one-acre wetland area and a place for children to play.

Construction of the actual center is on hold pending a federal review, but some say the area around Jackson Park is already changing.

In advance of a bankruptcy auction of Woodlawn properties, some rallied for Community Benefits Agreement to protect longtime residents from potentially being forced out.

"Please think about the people in the community... It's not just luxury condos and hotels," said Kyana Butler, area resident.

Kellye Winbush lives in Woodlawn and says she is thinking about the community as they plan to develop affordable rental units with their two newly purchased properties.

"We were able to get a piece of the pie, that's where it starts. You have to get a small piece and do the best we can with that," Winbush said.

The future of the area around the site and empowering the next generation of leaders will likely be among the remarks of former President and First Lady Obama when they return to Chicago Tuesday.

For more about the Obama Foundation, visit their website: www.obama.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobronzevillepresident barack obamaobama foundationmichelle obamabarack obamaobama family
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBAMA FOUNDATION
Former president, first lady in Chicago for 3rd 'Obama Foundation Summit'
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Obama Presidential Center
Obama Foundation, Thrive Chicago release action plan based on youth feedback
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump in Chicago on first official city visit
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
CPS negotiations with CPS continue, classes canceled Tuesday; deal reached with SEIU
Rev. Jackson, treasurer's office offer property tax assistance to homeowners
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Chicago couple takes dramatic wildfire wedding photo in Calif.
Show More
State Rep. Luis Arroyo faces federal public corruption charge
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy, snow mix possible to the NW
24 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
David Ross: 'I'm passionate about making history' | Ex-catcher discusses new role as manager of Chicago Cubs
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
More TOP STORIES News