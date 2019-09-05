Affordable housing diminished near Obama Presidential Center: Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Affordable housing in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood is getting harder to find, according to a report from the University of Illinois Chicago.Most current residents said they can no longer afford housing in the area surrounding the proposed Obama Presidential Center in the Jackson Park neighborhood.The full report from UIC was released during a news conference at City Hall Thursday morning.Those involved in the study said it found "clear evidence" of rising rents in newly renovated and new construction units.This study was commissioned to protect current owners and renters, to preserve current affordable housing, and to produce new affordable housing options.