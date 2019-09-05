Community & Events

Affordable housing diminished near Obama Presidential Center: Report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Affordable housing in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood is getting harder to find, according to a report from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Most current residents said they can no longer afford housing in the area surrounding the proposed Obama Presidential Center in the Jackson Park neighborhood.

The full report from UIC was released during a news conference at City Hall Thursday morning.

Those involved in the study said it found "clear evidence" of rising rents in newly renovated and new construction units.

This study was commissioned to protect current owners and renters, to preserve current affordable housing, and to produce new affordable housing options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagojackson parkhousinghousing marketobama libraryaffordable housing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers to kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
1 hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach
Police warn of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of girl, 13, in Lincoln Park
Starbucks to open Reserve Roastery on Mag Mile in November
Baby Bears superfans celebrate team's 100th season
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
Animals find refuge in Chicago from Hurricane Dorian
Show More
2nd death linked to vaping
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
1 killed, 1 wounded in Robbins shooting
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
Hurricane Dorian brings tropical weather to SC, NC
More TOP STORIES News