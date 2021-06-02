LGBTQ+ Pride

Mayor Lori Lightfoot break ground on AIDS Garden Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago breaks ground on AIDS garden

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined political and community leaders to officially break ground on the AIDS Garden Chicago.

It will be the city's first public park to memorialize the early days of Chicago's HIV epidemic and to honor those who continue to fight the disease today.

Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community

The two-and-a-half acre area is on Lake Michigan, at the original location of the historic Belmont Rocks, a space where the local gay community gathered between the 1960s and 1990s.

RELATED: LGBTQ+: Rainbow flag will fly at Daley Plaza for Pride Month

The garden's first phase was completed in late 2019 with the installation of its anchor piece, a 30-foot Keith Haring sculpture, "Self-Portrait."

The garden will include areas designed for reflection, education, honor and pride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolakeviewlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelori lightfoot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Everything to know about Pride Month 2021
Rainbow flag will fly at Daley Plaza for Pride Month
Live Your Best Life with Plus Life
Resources for the LGBTQ+ Community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Lawrence to Bryn Mawr CTA project groundbreaking Wed.
3 hurt, 1 killed in LSD crash at Monroe: Chicago police
New Mercy Hospital owner vows full service until 2029
Former IL state trooper sues MN State Patrol over 'humiliating' arrest
Show More
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
Beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Mother, baby hurt in Austin shooting: CPD
Uber driver shot in Cicero ID'd as father of 3
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Derby win in jeopardy
More TOP STORIES News