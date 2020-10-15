Open House Chicago 2020 will include more than 100 sites around city during annual festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center (CAC), under the leadership of President and CEO Lynn J. Osmond, will offer more than 50 online programs and trails for self-guided, outdoor exploration, highlighting more than 100 unique sites, during CAC's 10th annual Open House Chicago (OHC) festival that will be held from Oct. 16 through Oct. 25.
Recent additions to OHC 2020 offerings include a Neighborhood Trail through Logan Square curated and narrated by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, a Neighborhood Trail outlining the Phase II development of Englewood Square through the City of Chicago's INVEST South/West initiative, a Virtual Family Trail featuring seven sites that engage children through architecture and design, a special Girls Build! Day on-site at the Illinois Center and a virtual tour and panel discussion spotlighting the historic Central Park Theater in North Lawndale.
OHC 2020 sites, trails and online programs are concentrated in 22 focus areas, including Auburn Gresham, Austin, Back of the Yards and New City, Beverly, Bronzeville, the Loop, Chinatown, Englewood, Evanston and Rogers Park, Humboldt Park, Hyde Park and Kenwood, Lincoln Park, Logan Square, Chicago's Near North Side and Near West Side, North Lawndale, Oak Park, Pilsen, Pullman and Roseland, South Shore, Wicker Park and Woodlawn.
Visitors of each OHC 2020 area will be supported in their self-guided exploration by free resources available online at openhousechicago.org. These resources are also available on the free OHC 2020 application for mobile devices that will be available beginning Oct. 14.
OHC 2020 experiences and programs are outdoors or online in support of public safety. Participants are asked to observe all current recommendations from public health officials from the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago.
For more information about Open House Chicago, visit OHC's website.
