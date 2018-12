A South Side church is bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of children this Christmas.Another Chance Church is collecting donations for their annual Operation Cover Chicago toy giveaway.Pastor Kenyatta Smith joined ABC7 to talk about the event.The Operation Cover Chicago toy drive is Friday, December 21st from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. at 9550 South Harvard Avenue in Chicago.The church is currently collecting toys and has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.