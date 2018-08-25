COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Organizers take plunge to show the Chicago River is safe for swimmers

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A group of local organizers took a big leap today to show that the Chicago River is safe for swimmers.

Friends of the Chicago River held the event Saturday with the intent of fighting the long-held notion that the Chicago River is dirty and unsafe.

"There's a cultural barrier that we need to change for the Chicago River so that people know it's a recreational resource, they know it's alive with wildlife and they know it belongs to all of us," said Margaret Frisbie, the organization's director.

Money raised Saturday goes to the group's educational program.
