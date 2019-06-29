Community & Events

50 years after Apollo 11, original Mission Control restored down to coffee cups

HOUSTON, Texas -- NASA's Mission Control from the Apollo days has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago.

The control room at Johnson Space Center in Houston was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s.



Friday's grand opening culminates years of work and millions in donations. It opens to the public on Monday, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The 1969 Mission Control has been recreated down to the carpeting, wallpaper, glass ashtrays and retro coffee cups.

ABC13 INTERACTIVE: From Houston to the Moon - Apollo 11 landing's 50th anniversary


SEE MORE:

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

'Journey to Space' opens for summer at Space Center Houston

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonnasaastronautspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body recovered, 2 still missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, officials say
Ill. gas tax to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker signs infrastructure bill
Huge glue ball removed from dog's stomach
Wave and pay technology makes comeback despite previous security concerns
Judge blocks Indiana 2nd trimester abortion procedure ban
South Side holds first Pride Festival this weekend
North Side gears up for Chicago Pride Parade Sunday
Show More
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Mom, son escape car fire moments before it's engulfed in flames
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Trump's trade war means more fresh produce for local food pantries
California sea lion pup born at Brookfield Zoo
More TOP STORIES News