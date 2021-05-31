Chicago area holding parades, ceremonies to observe Memorial Day

Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights has traditionally hosted a parade of 3,000 marchers with thousands of viewers. This year, the town is displaying the names of all 58 of Arlington's fallen heroes in homes and storefront windows. The village has also created a video for people to view.
There will be a drive-by salute, with people being asked to drive by Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Naperville
The Naperville American Legion Post 43 will hold a downsized Memorial Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. and make stops for services at Naperville cemeteries : Dandelion Fountain; Commander Dan Shanower 9/11 Memorial; Naperville cemetery; Veterans Park; Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery; and the Spirit of the American Doughboy statue. The final stop for the parade is at Central Park, where the event will wrap up with attributes and a concert at noon.
Vernon Hills
In Vernon Hills, the American Legion post 1247 will have three ceremonies. The first ceremony will be at Vernon Township Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by one at Willow Lawn Memorial Park at 10 a.m. and at the Vernon Hills Memorial Arbortheater at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed at each ceremony.
Elgin
The Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin will be holding several observances, including a 9:15 a.m. ceremony at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 RT 20. There will be a program at Elgin's Veterans Memorial Park, 274 N. Grove Ave, with a program paying tribute to veterans interred at sea. At 11 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., which will pay tribute to the 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm. Students will continue the tradition of reading President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and General John Logan's orders which established Memorial Day. For more information, visit https://www.elginmemorialday.org/.
Elmhurst
Elmhurst has cancelled its parade this year, but will have a convoy of first responder service and military vehicles, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans memorial in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave and ending at 11 a.m. with a ceremony at the memorial.
St. Charles
St. Charles will hold a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at the Freedom Shrine along the river west of the former police station at 211 N. Riverside Ave.
River Forest
River Forest has canceled its parade and will instead hold an observance at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Parkway at 7497 Lake Street.
Hoffman Estates/Schaumburg
The villages of Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg will hold a joint Memorial Day observance. The Hoffman Estates portion will take place at 10 a.m. at the Hoffman Estates memorial site in front of the police department at 411 W. Higgins Road. The observance will then move to Schaumburg for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd. The ceremony will be outdoors only and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Winnetka
Winnetka will hold an observance from 10-11 a.m. at its Village Green Park, 525 Maple Street. The green will be split into four sections with limited attendees and participants must register in advance.
Batavia
Batavia will be holding an outdoor ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars at 645 S. River St.
Berwyn
Berwyn will hold three Memorial Day observances. The first will be at 11 a.m. at Lesak Park. The second will be held at 11:20 a.m. at Berwyn City Hall, 6700 W. 26th St. The final ceremony will take place at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., at 12:30 p.m.
Carol Stream
The Carol Stream Park District and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10296 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Orland Park
Orland Park will hold a ceremony at Ara Place or "Place of Peace" outside of its village hall, 14700 S. Ravinia Ave. at 11 a.m. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony, addresses by community veterans and a reading of the names of 55 veterans on the village's granite memorial wall.
Lake Villa
Lake Villa will hold a parade starting at noon at Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave.
Aurora
Aurora will hold a ceremony honoring the city's fallen heroes at noon at the Phillips Park Sunken Garden, 1000 Ray Moses Dr.
Hammond
The Hammond Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7881 and American Legion post 232 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at Hessville Park, Kennedy Ave. and 173rd St.
Whiting
Whiting will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at the Whiting Post 80, 2003 Indianapolis Blvd., with speeches and a 21-gun salute. There will be coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m. before the ceremony starts at 11 a.m.
Cedar Lake
American Legion post 261 will host a parade at 10 a.m. beginning in the parking lot of Sandbar Grill, 13118 NE Lake Shore Dr. There will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. at 13000 Fairbanks St. and at 1:30 p.m., a patriotic mural will be unveiled at 13050 Washington St.
Ogden Dunes
The Lions Club of Ogden Dunes will hold a Memorial Day car parade at 10 a.m. starting on the corner of Diana Road and Deer Trail.
Merrillville
The Merrillville Fire Department will lead a parade beginning at 10:15 a.m. at the fire station at 24 W 73rd Ave, and end at the Merrillville Cemetery, 720 E. 73rd Ave. A service will take place at the Merrillville Legion Post 430 at 11:30 a.m.
Crown Point
Crown Point will hold a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Joliet and Main streets with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery, 555 S. Indiana Ave.
Portage
American Legion post 260 will host a ceremony at noon at Founders Square Park, 300 S. Founders Square.