Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
Park Forest Police officers made Chicago proud when they donated a bicycle to a teen who had to walk to work.

The teen walked two miles to her job before the officers stepped in and gave her a bike, helmet and bike lock.

Officers said they knew the teen because she took part in a Youth Violence Prevention Program. The officers said the girl will go on to do good things and they wanted to support her.

Park Forest Police Department tweeted about the bike donation Friday morning.
