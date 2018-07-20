Park Forest Police give bike to teen who walked 2 miles to work

When one of your Wednesday Night drop-ins needs help, you find a way to help. She was walking 2 miles to work, so we gave her a bike, helmet, and lock from our B.I.C.Y.C.L.E. program. We’re certain she‘s going to go on to do good things, and we're proud to be able to support her. pic.twitter.com/TvIjCoOnN6 — Park Forest Police (@ParkForestPD) July 20, 2018

Park Forest Police officers made Chicago proud when they donated a bicycle to a teen who had to walk to work.The teen walked two miles to her job before the officers stepped in and gave her a bike, helmet and bike lock.Officers said they knew the teen because she took part in a Youth Violence Prevention Program. The officers said the girl will go on to do good things and they wanted to support her.Park Forest Police Department tweeted about the bike donation Friday morning.