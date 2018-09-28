COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Paulina Plaza, first phase of Lakeview Low-Line project, opens Friday

Southport and Lincoln avenues will now be connected with an art walkway and garden that stretches for a half mile beneath the CTA Brown Line tracks.

Paulina Plaza, the first phase of the Lakeview Low-Line project, opens Friday.

Community plazas under the Southport and Paulina stations will feature light installations, public art, seating, space for programming and pathway improvements, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said.

Then second phase of the project will be finished next year, and connect Paulina and Ashland avenues.
