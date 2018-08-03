'Peace in the Preserves' event promotes community, tolerance

CHICAGO (WLS) --In response to a July hate crime in which a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag t-shirt was berated by a man who now faces charges, several groups put on a Peace in the Preserves event Friday evening.
The Puerto Rican Bar Association of Illinois, the Puerto Rican Agenda and the Northwest Side Coalition Against Racism and Hate are hosting the event at the same pavilion the victim in the hate crime had rented to celebrate her birthday in Caldwell Woods Forest Preserve.
The event features live music, speakers, get out the vote efforts, food trucks and fun family activities.