Plan yours days at the 2019 Illinois State Fair

The Illinois State Fair is underway and continues through August 18!
Check out the event schedule below, and on the Illinois State Fair website: https://www2.illinois.gov/statefair/info/schedules/Pages/default.aspx
Sunday, August 11: Veterans & Gold Star Families Day
Veterans and their families are admitted to the grounds for free. A veterans parade and activities are some of the highlights for the day. Discounted ride passes for families of military veterans.
Monday, August 12: Senior and Scout Day
Fair visitors 60 and older are admitted to the fairgrounds for free. Special events in the Senior Citizens Center, including inductions into the Illinois Senior Hall of Fame, take place throughout the day. The Scout Day Tent will be located directly outside the entrance to the Carnival Midway.
Tuesday, August 13: Agriculture Day
Illinois agriculture, which is featured throughout the fair, is highlighted on this day. Grand champion junior livestock including the barrow, steer, wether, poultry trio and rabbit trio are auctioned at the Governor's Sale of Champions, and the best of Illinois processed foods are auctioned at the Commodity Auction.
Wednesday, August 14: Governor's Day
While the Governor attends much of the Illinois State Fair, this is his day to host special guests, including former Illinois Governors.
Thursday, August 15: Republican Day
Illinois Republicans host special guests on this day.
Friday, August 16: First Responder Day
Welcome to the weekend! Today all police officers, firefighters and EMTs who show their badge at the gate will be admitted to the Illinois State Fair for FREE. Also, look for special offers and discounts from various food vendors while you enjoying your day on at the fair!
Saturday, August 17: Park District Conservation Day
Members of more than 45 Park Districts from throughout Illinois entertain fairgoers across the grounds and host activities in Conservation World.
Sunday, August 18: Family Day
Bring the family out and enjoy the last day of the fair.
Plan yours days at the 2019 Illinois State Fair
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More