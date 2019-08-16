chicago air and water show

Air and Water Show 2019: Planes rehearsing above lakefront Friday ahead of weekend show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Planes will be soaring along the lakefront Friday to go through practice runs and offering a preview of this weekend's Chicago Air and Water Show.

The Blue Angels were already flying above Chicago on Thursday and on Friday, other aerial acts including Team Oracle will be in the skies Friday.

CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW GUIDE: What you need to know

The Chicago Air and Water Show is in its 61st year and is the largest free air and water show in the country.

"This has become a summertime tradition not only in Chicago, but in the Midwest. People come from all over to be in Chicago this weekend because it's the best weekend of the year," said Mary May of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and people are encouraged to take public transportation.

EMBED More News Videos

Herb Hunter has been the voice for hte Chicago Air and Water Show for 32 years.



Herb Hunter has been the voice of the Chicago Air and Water Show for 32 years.

"It's the fans and the crowd and the kids out here and airplanes bring out the kids in everybody, so it's so exciting and it's here free for the people of Chicago and all of our guests and it just makes the summer," Hunter said.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Blackhawks star and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios will be jumping with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team at this year's Chicago Air and Water Show.



Former Blackhawks star and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Chelios will be jumping with the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team on Saturday.

"It's going to be a great weekend and I'm looking forward to it and I'm honored to be chosen as the honorary jumper," Chelios said.

The Chicago Fire Department performed an air/sea rescue demonstration Friday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Fire Department performs a demonstration of an air/sea rescue in a preview of this weekend's Air and Water Show.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolincoln parkgold coastchicagobeachesnavychicago air and water showair showu.s. & worldblue angelsarmy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AIR AND WATER SHOW
Student pilots get day of surprises in Chicago
Team Oracle takes CPS student sky high
Air & Water Show: Cheryl Scott skydives with Golden Knights
'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ISP trooper recovering after being shot in Wheeling; 1 in custody
Man helped murder suspect dispose of Gary woman's body, court documents say
Family of Glenview teen allegedly killed by 'Hollywood Ripper' speaks about CA conviction
Trump called Durbin to discuss Blagojevich sentence, officials confirm
Officer jumps into car fleeing traffic stop on South Side
Man and dog killed by 12-year-old girl driving car: police
Bensenville Little League team honors teammate accidentally shot, killed by friend
Show More
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Where are Chicago pickpockets most likely to strike?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms Friday
IL law allows those involved with crime to be charged with murder if someone dies
Fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker
More TOP STORIES News