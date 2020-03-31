Police Board to hold public meeting for CPD superintendent nominations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board is scheduled to hold a public meeting Wednesday, April 1, to nominate three candidates for the position of CPD Superintendent.To protect the public's health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting will be held via audio conference.During the meeting, listeners will be able to hear the three nominations for the superintendent position. The Police Board will then take questions and comments from the public.The call is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.If you wish to join, dial 408-418-9388 and then enter the access codefollowed by the # key.