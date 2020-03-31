Police Board to hold public meeting for CPD superintendent nominations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board is scheduled to hold a public meeting Wednesday, April 1, to nominate three candidates for the position of CPD Superintendent.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot named former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck as interim Chicago police superintendent after Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced he was retiring.
To protect the public's health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting will be held via audio conference.
During the meeting, listeners will be able to hear the three nominations for the superintendent position. The Police Board will then take questions and comments from the public.
Please note: Prior sign-up is required of those wishing to address the Board. To add your name to the list of speakers, please contact the Board's office at 312-742-4194 or Carisa.Boatman@ cityofchicago.org up to 15 minutes before the conference call begins.
The call is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
If you wish to join, dial 408-418-9388 and then enter the access code 962 181 026 followed by the # key.
