chicago police department

Police Board to hold public meeting for CPD superintendent nominations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Board is scheduled to hold a public meeting Wednesday, April 1, to nominate three candidates for the position of CPD Superintendent.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot named former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck as interim Chicago police superintendent after Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced he was retiring.

To protect the public's health in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the meeting will be held via audio conference.

During the meeting, listeners will be able to hear the three nominations for the superintendent position. The Police Board will then take questions and comments from the public.

Please note: Prior sign-up is required of those wishing to address the Board. To add your name to the list of speakers, please contact the Board's office at 312-742-4194 or Carisa.Boatman@ cityofchicago.org up to 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

The call is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you wish to join, dial 408-418-9388 and then enter the access code 962 181 026 followed by the # key.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagocook countylori lightfootchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Group offering free COVID-19 screenings, supplies for CPD officers
CPD disperses large church service amid 'stay-at-home' order
10 more CPD employees test positive for COVID-19
'Smart911' gives Chicago first responders vital patient information
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McCormick Place being turned into field hospital as IL COVID-19 cases surge over 5K
Armed person shot by Skokie officer in 7-Eleven parking lot, police say
What to know about Illinois' 5,057 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Abbott Labs prepares to roll out new COVID-19 test
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Tuesday
Illinois prisoners sick with COVID-19 "overwhelm" Joliet hospital
Show More
Where's Lightfoot: Memes of mayor go viral, bringing comedic relief to Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order
Price gouging, hoarding, and even deals during COVID-19 pandemic
N.J. National Guard member dies from coronavirus
COVID-19 outbreak at West suburban facility raises concerns after nurse speaks out
Lightfoot announces new remote learning plans for CPS, City Colleges
More TOP STORIES News