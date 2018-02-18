COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police, firefighter training academy to be named after fallen Cmdr. Bauer

FILE: Memorial held to honor Cmdr. Paul Bauer on February 17. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The City of Chicago announced plans for a permanent honor for the fallen Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer Sunday.

The city plans to name its new joint police and firefighter training academy the "Paul R. Bauer Academy."

The facility will be located in West Garfield Park and is expected to cost approximately $95 million.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the decision will help to ensure Bauer's memory lives on forever.

Bauer was gunned down Tuesday at the Thompson Center. Shomari Legghette is charged with first degree murder of a police officer in connection with Bauer's death.
