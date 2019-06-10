Niles police officer gives shoes off his feet to homeless man

NILES, Ill. -- A police officer in suburban Chicago took off his shoes and gave them to a homeless man who had tripped because of poor footwear.The Niles Police Department said on their Facebook page that Officer Brian Zagorski gave up his shoes Saturday. He also offered a Bag of H.O.P.E., a pack with toiletries and clothing, but the man politely declined.Officer Michael Dati snapped a photo of the moment unbeknownst to the pair.Police posted a photo of the two men on social media. Facebook followers were impressed. Dawn Stenstrom wrote, "Kindness doesn't cost a thing."