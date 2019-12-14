Community & Events

Printers Row neighbors roast chestnuts on an open fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every year, a group of neighbors get together and put on the Printers Row Christmas Chestnut Roast on the 700 block of South Dearborn.

Like they song, they literally roast chestnuts on an open fire and share them with people passing by.

According to the organizer Sam Clark, it all started more than 20 years ago when Printers Row resident Pat Rafferty was listening to the song "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open fire".

"He wondered if anyone had ever eaten them that way," said Clark.

Rafferty died of cancer in 2003, so neighbors decided to continue his tradition in his honor.

This year, they prepped, roasted and passed out more than 20 pounds of chestnuts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsprinter's rowsouth loopchicagogrillholidayfoodgrillingchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gary's first black mayor, Richard Hatcher has died
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Freight train hits pedestrian; Metra Rock Island affected
Man accused of slapping reporter's backside charged with sexual battery
Show More
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
How holiday hackers try to access your information during online shopping
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
FBI: Navy base shooting suspect called non-Muslims 'infidels'
More TOP STORIES News