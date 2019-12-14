Printers Row neighbors roast chestnuts on an open fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every year, a group of neighbors get together and put on the Printers Row Christmas Chestnut Roast on the 700 block of South Dearborn.Like they song, they literally roast chestnuts on an open fire and share them with people passing by.According to the organizer Sam Clark, it all started more than 20 years ago when Printers Row resident Pat Rafferty was listening to the song "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open fire"."He wondered if anyone had ever eaten them that way," said Clark.Rafferty died of cancer in 2003, so neighbors decided to continue his tradition in his honor.This year, they prepped, roasted and passed out more than 20 pounds of chestnuts.