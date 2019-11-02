CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pritzker Military & Library will celebrate our nation's military history and preserve the legacy of the citizen soldier Sunday night.
The 2019 Liberty Gala will celebrate and honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, both past and present.The night will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, a program, and live auction.
Dr. John Morrow, Jr. will officially receive his Literature Award and prize.
Dr. Rob Havers from Pritzker Military Museum & Library joined ABC7 to talk about the 2019 Liberty Gala.
Name of event: 2019 Liberty Gala
Date: November 2, 2019
Time: 6 p.m.
Address: Hilton Chicago - 720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago
Admission/Ticket Prices: $600
For more information, visit www.pritzkermilitary.org.
Pritzker Military Museum & Library to hold 2019 Liberty Gala
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News