Gov. Pritzker to attend Calumet City day of action

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker planned to attend a day of action Saturday morning in the south suburbs.The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is hosting a four-day series of days of action to help rebuild communities.While many peacefully protested to end injustice and systemic racism after racial acts of violence, including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, others took advantage of the moment by damaging many businesses and properties, state officials said.Together the Black Caucus and governor plan to discuss how to move forward both in terms of rebuilding communities and providing equitable resources for black communities.The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Calumet City.