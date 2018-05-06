COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Project Gentleman free suit giveaway for high school seniors

The Project Gentlemen Experience is comprised of an 8-hour day filled with guest speakers, interactive workshops, higher-education vendors and food. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Project Gentlemen Experience is comprised of an 8-hour day filled with guest speakers, interactive workshops, higher-education vendors and food. The event culminates with students being able to shop for their graduation outfit in Project Gentlemen's official department store.

Each student has the opportunity to leave with at least one suit, dress shirt, necktie and pair of shoes all based upon available inventory. The event also offers on-site grooming, barbering and manicuring services to more than 50 young men who are present.
Project Gentlemen 2018
Saturday, May, 12, 2018
8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Hyatt Regency Chicago 151 East Upper Wacker Drive Chicago, IL

Admission: FREE
Deadline to register: Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The event is open to young men in high school
For more information: www.IAMAGENTLEMAN.org
