Project Gentleman: Helping young men feel proud of how they look on graduation day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An effort to get high-school seniors dressed and ready for graduation is making Chicago proud.
Project Gentleman will help 1,000 young men find suits, ties and shoes, so they can feel proud walking across that graduation stage.
Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, founder of I AM A GENTLEMAN, said the organization's mission is to serve young men ages 13-21 and help them become productive citizens of society.
"We understand that image plays a major role," Anderson said. "We want the young men who are part of our organization to really be able to look in the mirror and like the reflection that looks back at them."
The Project Gentleman Experience will be held Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. About 1,000 young men will have the opportunity to attend workshops, listen to guest speakers, go shopping at the gentlemen's boutique and get haircuts and manicures.
Three graduating seniors from Chicago joined ABC7 News at 11 on Wednesday. Michael Arnold from Morgan Park; Robert Anderson, Jr. from Urban Prep; and Omar Olugbala from Kenwood Academy explained what Project Gentleman means for them.
ABC7 Sports Anchor Jim Rose will be Project Gentleman's emcee. ABC7 is a proud sponsor of the event.
Anyone who would like to attend should register online HERE. A high school ID is also required.
To find out more about Project Gentleman, visit www.iamagentleman.org/project-gentlemen. To find out more about I AM A GENTLEMAN, visit www.iamagentleman.org.
